The Prince of Wales signed the cast of a nine-year-old boy during a visit to Fistral Beach in Newquay.

William, the Duke of Cornwall, happily obliged when Felix Kanes asked him to sign the cast on his arm.

Prince William met a number of organisations working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area during his trip to Newquay on Thursday.

During his visit to the beach, widely regarded as one of the best surfing beaches in Europe, William also took the opportunity to take part in an impromptu game of volleyball.

Prince William during a spontaneous volleyball game Credit: PA Images

Earlier in the day The Duke of Cornwall visited Nansledan to see the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever innovative housing project to help address homelessness will be built.

Announced earlier this year, the project will be delivered alongside Cornish charity, St Petrocs, and will provide 24 homes with wrap-around support for local people experiencing homelessness.

Prince William posed for plenty of photos during his visit to Fistral Beach Credit: PA

Land for the homes will be provided by the Duchy of Cornwall which will also use its design and development management expertise to guide the delivery of the project.

The homes are designed to be in keeping with the quality and character of Nansledan, to provide residents with dignity and help them settle into their new community from day one.

Construction is set to begin in September 2024 and the first homes are due for completion in autumn 2025.