Major Devon road closed due to fatal incident 

A major road running through Devon is closed because of a fatal incident.

Police are in attendance at a fatal incident involving a pedestrian on the A38 at Chudleigh Knighton, south of Exeter.

The incident happened around 11pm on Saturday 25 May.

A woman has been reported to have died. Her next of kin have been informed.

The road has been closed in both directions between its junctions with the B3193 at Chudleigh and the A382 at Heathfield.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the closure will remain in place for much of the morning.

A diversion is set up but drivers are being advised to avoid the area or delay journeys if possible.

Signed diversions are in place in both directions between Chudleigh and Heathfield but this is not suitable for HGVs whose drivers should use alternative routes such at the A380.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.