'It's not predictable anymore' - the tourism challenge Devon and Cornwall face

Kathy Wardle looks at how tourism has been in Devon and Cornwall this year

It has been a challenging year so far for Cornwall's tourism industry, according to Visit Cornwall.

Unsettled weather since Easter has meant bookings are down on recent years - and rising costs and even the general election have been blamed for a quieter season so far.

Malcolm Bell from Visit Cornwall told ITV News: "It has been very challenging, it would be wrong to say it hasn’t been.

"We had poor weather for the summer last year, we’ve got the cost of living crisis, we’ve got stiff competition from abroad, we’ve had an election to disrupt people.

"For some businesses with good facilities and good loyal markets they are ok, for others it’s been really hard and probably one of the worst for a long time."

Polzeath, Cornwall Credit: ITV News

Tourism spend is worth £2.5billion a year to Devon's economy and just under £2billion to Cornwall.

But Visit Devon says accommodation providers in the county have seen a downturn in business. Even with special offers in place, some are saying they are not fully booked for the normally busy August season.

Business leaders say a period of settled, warm weather is needed now to encourage last-minute bookings this summer.John Brown, from Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said: "It is quieter than it has been in previous years.

"There’s a mixed bag of feedback - there are some who are feeling as though they’re really suffering, and that bookings are down, and that they’re having to adjust as a result of that. Then there are others who are seeing footfall come through but at sporadic times.

"Overall it's not predictable anymore, and I think that means the industry is trying to adjust to this new dynamic. What we've got to highlight is that Cornwall is one of the most beautiful places to come to, there is something for everyone here, and the tourism industry just needs to flex with that unpredictability."

Cornwall Football Golf Credit: ITV News

Cornwall Football Golf in St Austell had a difficult start to the season after storms hit the county in April - but owner Toby Robinson says things have started to pick up.

Toby said: "We managed to open over the Easter holidays, but unfortunately we had to shut for 10 days after that because it was one storm after another.

"We’re playing catch-up so we were behind from the start, but May and June were very positive with plenty of people about enjoying it."

Charlestown’s Shipwreck Treasure Museum is an indoor attraction that benefits from unsettled weather. It says it has seen a boost in visitor numbers, thanks to the sporadic wet weather the West Country has experienced over the past few months.

Lynné Raubenheimer Shipwreck Treasure Museum said: "We’ve really benefitted from it in comparison to last year.

"We’re almost 20% up on our trade footfall, so we’ve taken full advantage of the fact that people are looking for some shelter and something to do when it’s wet.

"Unfortunately for everybody else in Cornwall, when they can’t do much, we can do loads."