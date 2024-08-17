More than 100 motorbikers gathered in memory of a missing man from Wiltshire.

Ben Garland, from Southwick in Wiltshire, went missing off the coast of northern Ibiza in January 2020.

His motorbike and other belongings were found a few days later, but Ben remains missing.

In August 2021, Ride to the Tide was born - a group motorbike ride held in Ben's honour, raising money for the RNLI.

Now on its fourth year, the ride is attended by more than 100 people.

Ben went missing in 2020. Credit: Mark Garland

This year the ride was held on Saturday 17 August. Riders meet up at Trowbridge Rugby Club, and then finish in Poole.

Mark Garland, Ben’s father, said each year the event grows.

“We are hoping this year will be a bumper year and a lot bigger than the previous years so hopefully we can smash it this year.

“Word's out now and we have sort of built up a bit of a reputation. I do see a lot of posts on social media saying that it is a well-organised ride and it’s all for a good cause.

“I see somebody quoted it as 'the biggest ride out in the south west', I will hold judgement on that.

“It is getting bigger, and it is also known. You mention the name to people, and they are aware of what it is and what it is about.

“Ben was a local lad and he was well known within the local community and the biker community especially, and a lot of people had a lot of respect for him.

“He was a good lad and sadly taken way before his time, which is a great loss for me and all his friends and family.”

Not only has Mark had to cope with Ben’s disappearance, he lost his daughter to breast cancer.

Charlotte died of breast cancer. Credit: Mark Garland

“The last four and a half years this has all been very tough for me.

“Never having Ben’s body is the hardest thing for any sort of parent to deal with, that was hard enough. But then two and a half years later, I lost my daughter Charlotte to breast cancer, so its really hit me hard over the four years.

“But I remain positive, I have to. I have to stay strong for the rest of my family.”

Moving forward, Ride to the Tide is one of Mark’s favourite days.

“It’s one of my happy days of the year. I don’t have too many nowadays but this is one of them.

“When I see all of them bikes, and I see everyone there all basically for Ben and for the RNLI, it makes me very happy to see that.”

You can donate here.