Steam power has been front and centre this weekend in Stithians with the National Traction Engine Trust keen to preserve and showcase the heritage engines.

Rob Wing is chairman of the National Traction Engine Trust. He said: “Steam took over from the horse and plough.

"Richard Trevithick in Cornwall especially, was the first person to introduce a powered vehicle on the road. So for Cornwall and for the nation, it really is so important.”

Exhibitor Rosemary Wheadon thinks the invention of steam power is still the best ever engineering feat.

Rosemary Wheadon trained as an engineer in 1979 and says she's always had a passion for steam

She said: "Look at the workmanship in it, the men and women who did it in those days, who designed it, made it, they knock us into a cocked hat really.

"It's amazing how they actually managed to get these things designed and built when they did, we think we're clever now, but they were clever back then".

Jago is only nine, but he's already an enthusiast, with his own miniature engine called Puffer.

When asked why he likes Puffer so much, Jago said: "One it's my favourite colour - red. And it just takes my mind off stuff. When I have a problem I’ll think of Puffer.

"It's really calming hearing the sound of it ticking over, its complicated but in a good way."

Organisers believe the turnout to this years event could be the highest yet, they're hoping to put on an even bigger show next year to celebrate their 70th year.