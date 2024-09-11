Play Brightcove video

Ross Arnott reports on the "whirlwind" year for Jack Nunn, who is living his football dream after moving from the ninth tier in England to Italy's top flight.

Last season Jack Nunn was plying his trade for Mangotsfield United FC now he is training with some of the best players on the continent, joining Serie A side Cagliari.

After being overlooked for a number of academies here in the West Country, including both Bristol City, Bristol Rovers and Exeter City, Jack went to study a BTEC in Business at SGS College in Filton.

The Winterbourne-bred footballer continued playing and earned himself the opportunity to represent the England College team at a tournament in Italy in the summer.

Jack signed his contract with the club last month.

It was there that he caught the attention of Italian scouts, who were originally watching their own compatriots, and was signed by the side based on the island of Sardinia.

Speaking to ITV News Jack explained how the move has changed his life.

"It is crazy it has just been so different to what I have done before but I am still so excited about it," he said.

"I have had a lot of people on the phone saying congratulations and asking me how it happened.

"The whole thing has just been a bit mad. Mates keep saying they want to come out and see me so that will be good but it has just been amazing so far."

It is a move that simply doesn't happen in football and for those who've been watching him play football for years it is a proud moment.

"He was such a good lad, I can't think of someone who deserves a move like this more", said his former coach Matt Curry.

Jack's former coach Matt Curry still hopes he will play for the club again

"He had a great season with us last year and whilst we are sad to see him go we are so pleased for him.

"I just think people are surprised because it is not often that something like this happens, particularly from Mangotsfield but the way it came about and how he handled himself was amazing."

The club are currently redeveloping their site on Cossham Street and whilst they will be sad Jack won't be gracing the pitch there they do hope they will see him return one day.

"Who knows in football," Matt, the club's assistant manager, said.

"It would be great if near the end of his career we see him in a Mangotsfield shirt again."

Dave Nunn says that he is so proud of what his son has achieved.

Signing for the Italian giants has though seen him leave the sanctity of his life with his family in Winterbourne, but for his loved ones it was an offer he couldn't turn down.

"It has just been mental, I am sitting here in the seats I used to watch him play and now he is playing abroad," Dave, Jack's dad said.

"It is just unbelievable, he has come all the way up through the ranks as a 7-year-old and now he is just living his dream.

"As a kid he always said he wanted to be a professional footballer and now he is actually doing it and I am so proud to call him my son.

"I have always just said to him enjoy football, go and enjoy the experience of playing.

"It will be weird because I have been at almost ever game he has ever played but I am looking forward to getting out there whenever I can and watching it.

"I just think it is a good example, Jack has worked so hard and now it has paid off and I am so delighted for him."

Jack has joined Cagliari's academy but the Serie A side believe he has the potential to make it all the way through to the first team.