Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Caron Bell spoke to pool trustees about their campaign

Trustees of Bristol's first community-run swimming pool have launched a fundraising campaign for a new roof and heating system.

Swimmers have been taking part in a 24-hour swimathon this weekend at the site in Knowle, with the pool aiming to raise £300,000 over time.

The 22-metre Jubilee Pool was built in 1937 but was threatened with closure during the 2010s, with Bristol City Council saying it could no longer afford its upkeep.

After a long-running local campaign, the council handed the pool to a group of community trustees in 2022.

The pool's opening ceremony in 1937. Credit: Trustees of Jubilee Pool

Asked about the pool's finances, Chair of Trustees Jules Laming told ITV News: "The pool is in a better position than two years ago when we took it on. We’re making a small profit month on month which is really good.

"And that’s down to increased user numbers and increased membership.

"However the pool still needs a considerable amount of money, to invest in capital improvements."

Jules Laming leads a large team of community volunteers. Credit: ITV News

The pool's 1930s roof and boilers need replacing, with trustees hoping to install a cheaper, greener way of heating the pool.

Despite serving some of the poorest and unhealthiest communities in Bristol, Jubilee Pool has not received any council funding since the handover - something newly-elected councillors hope to change.

Councillor Joss Clark said: "It's a bone of contention among councillors.

"Under the previous administration Jubilee Pool was not entitled to apply for money from the Community Infrastructure Levy [money housing developers must pay the council to improve local areas].

"So hopefully in the future they will be able to apply for those funds. And that could really help the pool kickstart new projects."

The pool's walls are showing signs of disrepair Credit: ITV News

As well as recreational swimming, Jubilee Pool offers lessons in swimming and lifesaving, and hosts a variety of swimming clubs, including one for naked swimming, another for LGBTQ+ people, and one for refugee women.