A Dorset charity worker has won a £2.5m home in Yorkshire along with £250,000 in cash.

Jo Booth won the property in an Omaze prize draw which raised £3.9 million for learning disability charity Mencap.

The 61 year-old has worked with the homeless for nearly 20 years in Dorset, and said that she will continue to support those in her local area.

"I thought I'd still be working when I was 90 years old at this rate, but winning this house means I can finally think about retiring... I'll always do volunteer work, helping people is just in my nature, you can't switch off caring," she said.

Jo plans on hosting a large Christmas party for her children and grandchildren in the home.

Jo is the director of a Community Interest Company (CIC), that works with local authorities to provide accommodation for people who are rough sleeping or at risk of rough sleeping.

When Omaze contacted Jo to tell her she had won, she was playing golf with friends.

"I'd actually skived off work to enjoy a rare afternoon playing golf with my husband."

“I was already having a pretty good day to be fair, I’d shot my best ever round of golf, and was thinking life doesn’t get much better than this - but then I found out I’d won a multi-million-pound house, and realised I'd scored a home in one as well!

“It was such a surreal day - one minute you’re living a life where you worry about all the boring bills - and the next minute you’re a multi-millionaire and never have to worry about money ever again - it’s a dream come true!”

The property in Ryedale has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and includes a spa pool, along with fifteen acres of gardens.

"I thought the house looked good in pictures, but this place is absolutely gorgeous in real life - it was love at first sight - it's like something out of Downton Abbey!"

“The first thing we clocked was the wine fridge, we’ll definitely be keeping that fully stocked!"

“My grandchildren are going to love this place, they’ll be causing mayhem and making memories in no time!

On what she plans to do with the house, Jo said: "After we've all enjoyed a few parties up here, we'll probably sell up and bank the cash, as the huge amount of money we'll get is life changing for the entire family."