A woman has been taken to hospital after being caught between two male deer, fighting in Cornwall.

The animals were caught with their antlers entangled in the hamlet of Couch's Mill, near Lostwithiel, on Tuesday 22 October.

Police were called around 8am over public safety concerns.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

They said: “One deer broke free and left the area. The other was left to recover with no further safety concerns."

Autumn is deer rutting season, when stags grow territorial and compete with other males by fighting and locking antlers.

Forestry England said: "If two stags are of a similar size, and these behaviours don't sufficiently establish a winner, they will literally 'lock antlers' and fight for dominance. The fights are ferocious and decisive and the winner takes all."