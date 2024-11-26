The Prince of Wales has spoken about the "reality" of drone warfare as he tried flying an unmanned aerial vehicle during a training session in Wiltshire.

William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain on Tuesday 26 November.

He wore camouflage gear and a beret. He also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.

Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.

The Prince of Wales tries out a general-purpose machine gun Credit: left

One of the regiment’s senior drone operators, who declined to give his name, said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.

Talking about the prince, he said: “With the drones he was saying what’s happening is reality.

“It’s a new bit of kit brought into a military context.

“Drones have been a thing for years but now we’re utilising them as an asset on the ground and it’s proven successful in current affairs that’s actually happening now.”