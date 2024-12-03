Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country reporter Ben McGrail spoke to Jo Burridge about her experience of claiming PIP

A woman from Somerset who has struggled to access the benefits system is warning that an overly complex application process is leaving people without vital financial support.

Jo Burridge has complex health problems after a bone marrow transplant for leukaemia which saved her life.

The Highbridge woman now relies on benefits, but believes applying for Personal Independence Payments (PIP) required her to fill out the "most complicated document" she has ever seen.

She said: "It's very hard. It's so taxing, it's emotionally very taxing, it's very long and it covers so much stuff. I think it's pretty impossible to do it in one day.

"For something that is supposed to help people, it is almost like, the most complicated form I've ever come across," she added.

The application form is a 36-page online document that asks many personal questions requiring complicated and thorough answers.

It's led one anti-poverty charity to calculate that more than £850m of benefits is not being claimed because those who need it most are struggling to access it.

Michael Clarke, from Turn2Us, said: "We actually think that number could actually be much higher. We also know that it's very stressful applying for PIP.

"A very high number of people who are turned down for PIP go on to appeal - though the appeal process is very stressful in it's own right - [they then] get PIP reinstated for them. So, we know that the process is not working for people who have disabilities as well as it should."

Michael's charity has spent two years developing an online tool to help make it easier for potential claimants to successfully apply for PIP, and Jo has been recommending it as well.

She said: "You can save your work as you go, and get advice on what's a likely scenario is going to be for you. I have helped other people access it and it has been beneficial for them."

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it recognises that the process of applying for benefits and Universal Credit (UC) can be overbearing.

It says it's hoping to unveil plans to reform these in Spring next year following a consultation that was launched earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the DWP said: "We are committed to championing the rights of disabled people so their views and voices are at the heart of all we do. As explained by the minister in Parliament, we are currently considering responses to the PIP consultation."