Hundreds take part in anti-extremism rally in Tunis

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Tunisian capital in a demonstration against extremism.

About 200 people took part in the rally in Tunis on Saturday, and urged the government to bring home all Tunisian nationals living abroad who have links to extremist organisations, so they could face trial in their home country.

The rally began outside the Bardo Museum, where an attack claimed by so-called Islamic State took place last year.

Gunmen killed 22 people in the attack on 18 March, including British mother Sally Adey.