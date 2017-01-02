Billie Lourd has 'no words' for loss of mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds

The daughter of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has "no words" for the loss of her mother or grandmother Debbie Reynolds who died just a day apart.

Hollywood star Reynolds, 84, died succumbed to a suspected stroke just 24 hours after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60, on December 28.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in hospital following a heart-attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Billie Lourd, 24, who is also an actress, has now spoken out about losing both Reynolds and Fisher in such a short space of time.

In a message for fans on Instagram, Lourd posted a photograph of the three of them together when she was a child.