- ITV Report
Billie Lourd has 'no words' for loss of mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds
The daughter of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has "no words" for the loss of her mother or grandmother Debbie Reynolds who died just a day apart.
Hollywood star Reynolds, 84, died succumbed to a suspected stroke just 24 hours after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60, on December 28.
Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in hospital following a heart-attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Billie Lourd, 24, who is also an actress, has now spoken out about losing both Reynolds and Fisher in such a short space of time.
In a message for fans on Instagram, Lourd posted a photograph of the three of them together when she was a child.
Alongside the photo, Lourd wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.
"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."
Lourd is the only child of Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, from whom she split in 1994.
The 24-year-old, who stars in US comedy-horror series Scream Queens, appeared alongside her mother and grandmother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother Todd confirmed last week the two Hollywood stars will be laid to rest in a joint funeral.
Following Reynolds' death, he said: "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie', and then she was gone."