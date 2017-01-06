Ed Sheeran struggled to recall lyrics after music break

Ed Sheeran says taking a break from music for a year has left him struggling to remember the lyrics to his songs.

The 25-year-old star took a hiatus from the industry and social media in 2016 and went travelling.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show on Friday which was his first radio interview in two years, the singer admitted that next time he takes a break it will be shorter.

The singer-songwriter realised he could not remember the words to some of his songs when Don't and Sing had come on the radio.

"I've re-learnt everything. I spent a day relearning the words. Next time I take a break it will be two weeks not a year," he said.

Concerning his travels, he said: "I specifically picked places where I wasn't really liked...No-one really cares about me in Japan. There are like two people that like me in Japan."