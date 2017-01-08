- ITV Report
Ex-band mates to perform memorial concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday
A charity concert celebrating David Bowie is to be held on Sunday on what would have been his 70th birthday and nearly a year since he died.
Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, south London, and has been organised by the musician's close friend, actor Gary Oldman.
Oldman, who paid tribute to Bowie at last year's Brit Awards, will be joined by former band members of the late musician who worked with him from his Ziggy Stardust era through to his 2013 album, The Next Day.
The line-up includes pianist Mike Garson and guitarists Earl Slick and Adrian Belew as well as other long-time Bowie collaborators.
The concert, at the O2 Academy, is billed as a "one-time only event" that will feature "Bowie people performing Bowie music Bowie style".
A number of events are to be held across his birthday weekend, including the launch of a David Bowie walking tour through Brixton which features songs, stories and anecdotes from his life.
The concert will raise funds for the Children And The Arts charity.
It comes a day after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.
A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night discovered Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus.
The singer died on January 10 last year, just two days after turning 69 and releasing his final album - Blackstar.