Ex-band mates to perform memorial concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday

A charity concert celebrating David Bowie is to be held on Sunday on what would have been his 70th birthday and nearly a year since he died.

Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, south London, and has been organised by the musician's close friend, actor Gary Oldman.

Oldman, who paid tribute to Bowie at last year's Brit Awards, will be joined by former band members of the late musician who worked with him from his Ziggy Stardust era through to his 2013 album, The Next Day.