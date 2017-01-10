- ITV Report
Watch live: Bafta film nominations
British Oscar hopefuls fresh from the Golden Globes will shortly find out whether they have received a Bafta nomination.
The nominations for the biggest awards show outside the US will be unveiled from 7.35am today and you can watch the event live below.
The event will be hosted by Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Preacher actor Dominic Cooper at Bafta headquarters in central London.
The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on February 12, at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Stephen Fry.