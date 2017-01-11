NHS chief clashes with Downing Street over funding

The head of the NHS has appeared to clash with Downing Street by saying it is "stretching it" to say the health service got more money than it asked for.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, told to MPs on the Commons public accounts committee that it was correct that the NHS was getting an extra £20 billion over six years.

But he said that in the spending review, "it's a matter of fact that like probably every part of public service, we got less than we asked for in that process. It would be stretching it to say we got more than we asked for."

Mr Stevens also said there were "very substantial pressures" on the NHS and that it did not help anyone to "pretend that there aren't".

Last year, Prime Minister Theresa May said the NHS had got more cash than it asked for.

She said: "We have given the NHS more than the extra money they said they wanted for their five-year plan."

Mr Stevens used the MPs' session to say nobody should pretend there is no funding issue in the NHS.

He said: "In the here and now there are very real pressures ...This is not because hospitals are being feckless. It doesn't help anybody to pretend there aren't finance gaps."