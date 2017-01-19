- ITV Report
Police catch drivers 'eating cereal and having a shave'
A driver eating cereal and another having a shave were among over 150 motorists stopped by two police forces in one week for being distracted behind the wheel.
Thames Valley and Hampshire police forces took part in a crackdown against distracted drivers on various roads and motorways in the region.
They used a HGV tractor to view the behaviour of drivers of HGVs and other vehicles.
During a five-day period last week they pulled aside 151 motorists on the M3, M4, M40, M27 and A34.
Of those stopped:
- 137 were caught using their mobile phones
- Others were stopped for reading books or eating
- One van driver was stopped on the M27 for eating cereal
- A HGV driver was caught having a shave on the M4
- 25 motorists were caught speeding
- Eight were pulled over for careless driving
- Other drivers were found to have no insurance, no tax and insecure loads
A Hampshire police spokesman said: "Many of those stopped for using their mobile phones were found holding their devices below the steering wheel, with the drivers looking at the screen instead of the road ahead."
Sergeant Paul Diamond said "It is disappointing to see so many people still using mobile phones while they are driving.
"If a driver's attention is on their mobile phone, it is not on the road and this can be potentially fatal.
"Sadly, we have seen many examples over the last 12 months of lives lost unnecessarily because a driver has not had their full attention on the road.
"That is why identifying distracted drivers is a priority for the Roads Policing Unit across Hampshire and Thames Valley and we will continue to target drivers who choose to disregard the safety of others."