Police catch drivers 'eating cereal and having a shave'

A driver eating cereal and another having a shave were among over 150 motorists stopped by two police forces in one week for being distracted behind the wheel.

Thames Valley and Hampshire police forces took part in a crackdown against distracted drivers on various roads and motorways in the region.

They used a HGV tractor to view the behaviour of drivers of HGVs and other vehicles.

During a five-day period last week they pulled aside 151 motorists on the M3, M4, M40, M27 and A34.

Of those stopped: