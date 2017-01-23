Unease in Equatorial Guinea over exiled Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh

Yahya Jammah refused to leave office for weeks after losing the presidential election. Credit: AP

Equatorial Guinea's opposition has strongly criticised the government's choice to welcome former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to their country. Jammah flew to the central African nation after sparking a political crisis in The Gambia having previously refused to leave his post following 22 years in power. A spokesperson for the Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) party said, Jammeh should not qualify for political asylum, because his decision not to step down for weeks after losing the December vote to Adama Barrow was the cause of his country's instability.

Former Argos security guard Adama Barrow was forced to swear his oath of office abroad. Credit: AP

In a separate statement, Andres Esono Ondo, secretary general of the group, said President Teodoro Obiang will be held responsible "for what might occur" as a result of Jammeh's presence on the country's soil. "We are not against Pan-Africanism, but we are in favour of a more objective Pan-Africanism that does not consist in just bringing over the waste of Africa," the CPDS said.

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang has been in power for 36 years. Credit: AP

Jammeh was persuaded to leave The Gambia late on Saturday after previously refusing to accept his election defeat. The former leader has also been accused of stealing millions of dollars in the days before he fled the country for Equatorial Guinea. New President Adama Barrow said on Sunday that state resources appeared to have been depleted when Jammeh fled late on Saturday. "According to information we received, there is no money in the coffers. It's what we have been told, but the day we actually take office we will clarify all of it," Barrow reportedly told Senegalese radio station RFM.

Jammeh has been accused of stealing more than £9m for The Gambia before leaving. Credit: AP