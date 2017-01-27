What clues did Donald Trump and Theresa May's body language give us about the 'special relationship'?

So, how special was the relationship between The Donald and the Maybot today? Their body language tonight gives us a few clues.

When it comes to body language none of us can present alternative facts. It's in the spontaneous, unconscious moments that we “Ieak” the truth.

And what struck me above all was that Donald Trump looked far more relaxed in Theresa May’s presence than he had in previous media appearances and speeches this week.

Since his inauguration he’s had the tense jaw and shallow breathing pattern of someone feeling the pressure, and his voice has sounded forced from the throat, in an attempt to project power.

But in the press conference this evening his voice had markedly warmer, richer tones. It appeared that he was feeling good about life.

When the voice is warm and resonant it tells you that the body, (the resonator of the sound) and the breath, (the power source), are more relaxed.

Trump’s face looked different too, the eyes were more relaxed, far less stary and his jaw was less clenched than it has been. Gesture was also more expansive and less jerky than earlier in the week.