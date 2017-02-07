Blind Date set to return after 14 years off air

It sensationally came to an end in 2003 after the TV and movie star announced she intended to quit the programme live on air.

The popular show was launched in 1985 and was hosted by the late Cilla Black for 18 years on ITV.

The show will be produced by So Television - which also makes the Graham Norton show for the BBC - and will return to screens later this year on Channel 5.

"Blind Date is the original dating show and it's huge news to bring it back", a source told the Press Association.

They added: "It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly.

"In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."