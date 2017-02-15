Trump says Flynn is a 'great man' who was treated 'very unfairly'

Donald Trump has described his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as "a great man" who was "treated very, very unfairly".

Mr Flynn resigned after allegedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other US officials about his contacts with Russia.

He spoke with ambassador Sergey Kislyak multiple times in December, just after the Obama administration introduced new sanctions on Russia.

Mr Flynn initially claimed they did not discuss sanctions, but several intelligence sources spoke to The Washington Post and claimed that he suggested that sanctions would be lifted once Mr Trump was in office.

Mr Trump was reportedly informed about the issue just six days into his presidency, but did not oust Mr Flynn until late on Monday night.