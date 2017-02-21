Teacher shortages 'worsening' in key subjects, warn MPs

Ministers are failing to address a damaging shortage of teachers in England's schools, MPs have warned.

The government has consistently missed teacher recruitment targets and the shortage is particularly acute for subjects such as physics and maths, according to the Commons Education Select Committee.

In a highly critical new report, the committee called for urgent action, including more focus on retaining teachers once they are in the classroom, and suggesting a cap on the number of hours teachers work.

The committee report says that while ministers have recognised there are issues with retaining teaching staff, there is no long-term plan to tackle the problem.

"The government invests a large amount of public money into improving the status of the teaching profession, but there are still major challenges with teacher supply, some of which appear to be worsening," the committee said.

A spokesman for the department for education acknowledged there were "challenges", but said: "There are more teachers in England's schools than ever before with secondary postgraduate recruitment at its highest since 2011.

"We are investing more than £1.3 billion in recruitment over this parliament and have recruited more trainees in key subjects like physics and maths than last year."