Pet project: Student's pencil cases made from dead animals sell as far as US

Jack Devaney's pet project is making pencil cases Credit: SWNS

A butcher turned student is partly funding his degree by selling pencil cases - made from dead animals. Design student Jack Devaney, 22, fashions the holders using the bodies of rats, mice, moles, squirrels and even rabbits. The finished pencil cases, a rather novel form of taxidermy, have generated enough interest that they sell as far away as Norway and the United States. Notwithstanding the global recognition, however, Mr Delay admits some people think regard him as a bit of a "nut job".

Some of the pencil cases have sold as far as the US and Norway Credit: SWNS

Mr Devaney, a 3D design student at Plymouth University, first posted a picture of one of his designs - made from a dead rat - on image sharing site Imgur last week. Since then the picture has clocked up more than 500,000 views. Having worked part-time as a butcher for years, Mr Devaney turned his hand to "making daft stuff" after seeing a funny picture of some bad taxidermy online. So far his pet projects have sold in places as far-flung as the US and Norway. Mr Devaney explained: "I'd worked part-time as a butcher for nine years so I've been sort of desensitized to the process. "It also meant that I knew how to pluck, skin and dress different animals."

Mr Devaney doesn't see the craze lasting Credit: SWNS