Thousands take to the streets of London to protest NHS cuts

Demonstrators pictured at a rally in central London. Credit: PA

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest about the future of the NHS. Organisers have described the national demonstration as a rallying call to save the health service as "more austerity in the NHS represents a real risk to the safety of patients and the service". Campaigners, medics and members of the public were among those taking part in the march which is calling for a number of measures including:

No cuts and closures

An end to pay restraint for NHS staff

A fully funded NHS

Campaigners hope the march will put pressure on the Government ahead of next week's Budget. Some demonstrators held home-made banners which included slogans such as "Where are the 350 million? #EU doctors" and "NHS4Ever"

A protester hold an banner with the slogan 'the blood on my hands washes off'. Credit: PA

The march began to the sound of pounding drums and blaring whistles with some chanting: "No ifs, no buts, no NHS cuts".

The protest included a short march from NHS England to Parliament Square. Junior doctor and GP trainee Dr Jeeves Wijesuriya, addressing the crowd on behalf of the BMA, said the NHS "in reality faces £26 billion of health and social care cuts due to political decisions". "What is sustainable about debts that can only be paid with our patients' health and yet still won't be settled?" He added: "Where is the transformation when the money to build new hospitals and health centres is being siphoned off to pay debts?"