Fund started to pay £30,000 legal fees of farmer, 83, cleared of GBH

Kenneth Hugill was cleared of a GBH charge. Credit: Hull News and Pictures

A fund has been started to pay the £30,000 legal fees of an 83-year-old farmer who was cleared of shooting a convicted burglar in the foot when he intruded on his land. Kenneth Hugill wept with relief after a jury at Hull Crown Court took just 24 minutes to clear him of grievous bodily harm on Friday. However, despite being cleared of the crime, Mr Hugill will have to pay the £30,000 legal costs incurred during the three-day trial. The Hugill family have said they will have to take out a loan to pay the fee.

Nick Freeman is known by the nickname Mr Loophole. Credit: PA

However, celebrity lawyer, Nick Freeman, known as Mr Loophole, has started an online fund for Mr Hugill, who has never been in trouble with the police before. Mr Freeman felt so strongly about the case that he set up a crowdfunding page. Writing on the page he created, Mr Freeman branded "the current legal system is a disgrace" adding that the outcome was "not justice". He said: "In my view he should never have been prosecuted because the evidence I read in the media never supported the contention that there was more than a 50% chance of conviction... "I'm sure there are plenty of people who felt as equally incensed as I did after reading about the case, and will be happy to spare a few pounds in helping this hard-working family in their hour of financial need." After the trial Gerry Wareham, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said it was in the public interest to prosecute Mr Hugill. He said: "We considered all the evidence in this case extremely carefully, and took full account of the situation Mr Hugill found himself in that evening."

Kenneth Hugill with his wife Sheila outside Hull Crown Court. Credit: Hull News and Pictures