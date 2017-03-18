Kate and William see Wales lose to France in 100th minute of Six Nations clash

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched as Wales lost to France in the final second during an unprecedented Six Nations' clash in Paris.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and his wife watched as the game ran into its 100th minute and France scored a last-minute try.

France finally won 20-18 at the Stade de France as Wales conceded a succession of penalties.

Earlier, the royal couple threw a few passes around with some Paris school children.

William and Kate showed off their skills as they joined youngsters from local clubs being put through their paces in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

And when the couple chatted to parents from a British school who were watching their efforts, they revealed George has a toy rabbit called Bun Bun.