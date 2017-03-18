UK troops arrive in Estonia for NATO mission to deter Russian aggression

British troops have arrived in Estonia as part of a major Nato mission in the Baltic states to deter Russian aggression.

Around 120 soldiers from 5 Rifles landed at the Amari airbase on Friday, south-west of the capital Tallinn.

There will eventually be 800 British troops stationed in the country as part of one of the biggest deployments to Eastern Europe in decades.

The first troops deployed will set up a UK headquarters in the country before the rest arrive next month.

UK troops will work alongside French and Danish forces to "provide a proportionate, defensive, and combat capable force to defend our Nato ally and deter any form of hostile activity against the Alliance", the Ministry of Defence said.