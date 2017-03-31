Mexico introduces a 'penis seat' on public transport to tackle sexual harassment

Mexico City's government has joined with the UN to install a "penis seat" on public transport in a controversial campaign against sexual harassment.

A reported 9 out of 10 women have been victims of some type of sexual violence in their daily commute in the Mexican capital.

UN Women Mexico aimed to generate debate over the sexual harassment by installing a mould of a male torso and erect penis on the metro and labelling it "for men only".

"It is annoying to travel this way, but not compared to the sexual violence women suffer in their daily commutes," a sign under the seat reads.

The group filmed the reaction of passengers who tried to sit on the train seat.