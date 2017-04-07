Trump orders airstrikes on Syria airfield after alleged chemical attack

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he ordered an airstrike of cruise missiles on a Syria airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump accused the Assad regime of using a deadly nerve agent as he called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

He said the strike was in the "vital national security interest", adding that the US must "prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons".

Around 60 tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy destroyers, targeting an airfield near Homs, in the most dramatic military order of Mr Trump's presidency so far.