Series of 'avoidable' baby deaths at NHS trust being investigated

At series of baby deaths at an NHS trust are being investigated by health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The "avoidable deaths" occurred over a two-year period at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

A failure to properly monitor the baby's heart rate is said to have been a contributory factor in five of seven deaths.

The Trust's maternity services were severely criticised in an official report published last year.

It followed the death of baby Kate Stanton-Davies in March 2009.