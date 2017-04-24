Major new discovery made in finding multiple sclerosis cause

A major new discovery has been made towards finding the cause of multiple sclerosis (MS) - potentially paving the way for pioneering treatments.

The central nervous system disease affects roughly 2.5 million people worldwide, with many sufferers typically diagnosed in their 20s and 30s.

Although the cause has so far been a mystery, scientists believe they have found a new cellular mechanism which may trigger it.

MS causes the body's own immune system to attack myelin - the fatty "sheaths" which protect nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

This in turn leads to brain damage, a reduction in blood supply and oxygen and the formation of lesions in the body.

Symptoms of MS can be wide-ranging, including muscle spasms, mobility problems, pain, fatigue, and problems with speech.