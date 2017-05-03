- ITV Report
Which UK city has the best 4G connection?
Mobile 4G connection "varies wildly" in the UK and lags behind Estonia and Peru for overall availability, it has been revealed.
The average overall 4G coverage across the UK is 65% - meaning mobile users can only access it nearly two-thirds of the time.
Middlesbrough is rated the best city for 4G with 83% availability, while Bournemouth is the worst at 68%, a report by Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal found.
This ranks the UK 54th in the world, according to data published by OpenSignal in November.
The report also looked at average 4G download speeds across the UK, finding Stoke-on-Trent to be the fastest city and Brighton the slowest.
Which? is calling on the next Government to work with Ofcom and mobile providers to ensure "critical" reforms are made to the market that deliver better performance and service for customers.
Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: "These latest findings underline the need for Ofcom to keep the pressure on mobile operators, so that every part of the country gets a decent service on their mobile phone.
"Our mobile phone is central to how we live our lives, and that is why it is so frustrating when we can't access emails or browse the internet on the go."
An Ofcom spokeswoman said: "We agree that mobile coverage must improve and understand the importance of having reliable mobile broadband, wherever people live and work.
"Ofcom rules mean that virtually all UK premises must receive a 4G signal by the end of this year.
"We're also making available valuable new airwaves to boost mobile broadband, and have challenged mobile operators to explore how to reach all remote areas and transport lines."
How does your city rank for 4G availability?
- 1. Middlebrough/Teesside
- 2. Sheffield
- 3. Sunderland
- 4. Leicester
- 5. Leeds/West Yorkshire
- 6. Liverpool
- 7. Newcastle/Tyneside
- 8. Birmingham/West Midlands
- 9. Glasgow
- 10. Edinburgh
- 11. Bristol
- 12. Manchester
- 13. Brighton and Hove
- 14. Coventry
- 15. Stoke-on-Trent
- 16. London
- 17. Nottingham
- 18. Cardiff
- 19. Southampton/Portsmouth
- 20. Bournemouth/Poole
Which city has the fastest 4G network?
- 1. Stoke-on-Trent
- 2. Coventry
- 3. Leicester
- 4. Liverpool
- 5. Nottingham
- 6. Birmingham/West Midlands
- 7. Manchester
- 8. Bournemouth/Poole
- 9. Sunderland
- 10. Southampton/Portsmouth
- 11. Newcastle/Tyneside
- 12. Leeds/West Yorkshire
- 13. Glasgow
- 14. Sheffield
- 15. Middlebrough/Teesside
- 16. London
- 17. Edinburgh
- 18. Bristol
- 19. Cardiff
- 20. Brighton and Hove