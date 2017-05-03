Which UK city has the best 4G connection?

Mobile 4G connection "varies wildly" in the UK and lags behind Estonia and Peru for overall availability, it has been revealed.

The average overall 4G coverage across the UK is 65% - meaning mobile users can only access it nearly two-thirds of the time.

Middlesbrough is rated the best city for 4G with 83% availability, while Bournemouth is the worst at 68%, a report by Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal found.

This ranks the UK 54th in the world, according to data published by OpenSignal in November.

The report also looked at average 4G download speeds across the UK, finding Stoke-on-Trent to be the fastest city and Brighton the slowest.