- ITV Report
Boy, nine, questions Theresa May's 'strong and stable' mantra at Jeremy Corbyn speech
While Labour supporters had gathered in Peterborough to hear Jeremy Corbyn speak, the party's leader was eclipsed by a nine-year-old boy.
Hasnain Nawaz asked Mr Corbyn: "What does strong and stable leadership mean?", as the 67-year-old took questions from the audience.
The schoolboy's question was met with laughter and applause before Mr Corbyn thanked him for his question and replied: "Strong and stable is an odd choice of words, but I think you should understand what strength is about.
"It's about your strength of belief, about your strength of community, about your sense of responsibility, when you have responsibilities to carry out, if you're a councillor, an MP, a minister or prime minister."
Yet Mr Corbyn was not the only one to criticise the Prime Minister's mantra, with Hasnain telling ITV News that Mrs May was all talk and needed to "actually do something".
Explaining why he had put his question to Mr Corbyn, Hasnain said: "I asked because it's been bugging me for quite a while now.
"She's not really doing anything to be honest, all she's saying is 'oh, this, oh, that, I'm strong,' and all of this.
"Well she's not really doing all of that is she?"
The youngster was given time off school to attend the speech with his father and Labour Party member, Shaz Nawaz.
Hasnain said he one day hoped to be leader of the Labour Party and said he had been inspired by Mr Corbyn because he gets out and does things.
Hasnain explained what it is he likes about Mr Corbyn: "He helps the homeless.
"Everyone talks about needing to help the homeless, well Jeremy Corbyn does it.
"School education... he does it all for me."
Asked if he would like to be able to vote in the General Election, the youngster replied that he thought the voting age should remain at 18 because some "young children could be really silly about it".
In his Peterborough speech, Mr Corbyn dismissed "strange" descriptions of Theresa May as a "red Tory" or "blue Labour".
The Labour leader declined to say whether he thinks of himself as "mainstream" like the Prime Minister.
Mr Corbyn also dismissed suggestions Mrs May was listening to his ideas despite the Tory manifesto containing Labour-style pledges to cap energy bills and increase the minimum wage.
The Prime Minister's manifesto have been seen as an attempt to remodel the Tories as a genuine party of the centre ground.