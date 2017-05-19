Boy, nine, questions Theresa May's 'strong and stable' mantra at Jeremy Corbyn speech

While Labour supporters had gathered in Peterborough to hear Jeremy Corbyn speak, the party's leader was eclipsed by a nine-year-old boy.

Hasnain Nawaz asked Mr Corbyn: "What does strong and stable leadership mean?", as the 67-year-old took questions from the audience.

The schoolboy's question was met with laughter and applause before Mr Corbyn thanked him for his question and replied: "Strong and stable is an odd choice of words, but I think you should understand what strength is about.

"It's about your strength of belief, about your strength of community, about your sense of responsibility, when you have responsibilities to carry out, if you're a councillor, an MP, a minister or prime minister."

Yet Mr Corbyn was not the only one to criticise the Prime Minister's mantra, with Hasnain telling ITV News that Mrs May was all talk and needed to "actually do something".