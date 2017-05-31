Corbyn on leading a coalition: 'Ask me on June 9'

Labour leader Corbyn dodged the question of a possible coalition Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Jeremy Corbyn stood on the stump in a Reading car park and talked without hesitation, though with a good deal of repetition, for 30 minutes. His largely white, young and middle class audience was in raptures, as he elaborated in meticulous detail all the spending on public services he would do to end seven years of austerity. It is the message which seems to have reduced the Tories lead over Labour by 15 or so percentage points, and made it plausible - according to YouGov - that May and the Tories could lose their majority in parliament.

So obviously I had to ask him whether in those circumstances he would negotiate with the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the other smaller parties to form a coalition government led by him. His answer: there are no such negotiations going on now; he is fighting to win. I persevered: "you don't have to do a deal now, it's what you might do after the election". This is what he said, with his characteristic grin: "well you'd better ask me that on June 9th". Hmmm.

Which of the party leaders, pictured here during the ITV News Leaders' Debate, would consider a Corbyn coalition? Credit: ITV News