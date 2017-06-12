Melania and Barron Trump move into the White House

After nearly five months of living apart, Melania and Barron Trump have made the move to join Donald Trump in the White House. The First Lady and her 11-year-old son had broken with tradition by initially remaining in New York while the President took up work in Washington. She confirmed they were bringing the family under one roof again with a message posted on Twitter.

Footage showed the family landing on the White House lawn as Mrs Trump and Barron arrived at their new home. The family have said Mrs Trump her son had remained in the family's Trump Tower apartment after the inauguration to allow Barron to finish the school year uninterrupted. Barron will enter the sixth grade at the private St Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the autumn.

Mr Trump awaits his wife and son as they exit their plane on to the White House lawn. Credit: AP