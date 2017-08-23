Britain gives Libya £9 million to fight threats of terrorism and people trafficking

Britain is giving more than £9 million to Libya in a bid to help the troubled country regain stability and head off a flow of illegal migrants across its borders.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson announced the aid package on a trip to the troubled north African country.

Libya was plunged into chaos after former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011 and remains locked in conflicts between rival militias and some terror groups including IS who control different areas.

Its unity government has also warned Europe faces a growing risk from terrorists unless it does more to help the country stem the massive tide of illegal migrants leaving from its shores towards Greece, Turkey and Italy.

The package of aid is broken down into several areas, including: