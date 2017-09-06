Global search launched to trace poppies from Tower of London installation

A new campaign aims to trace hundreds of thousands of poppies from a famed art project at the Tower of London which marked the centenary of the First World War.

The Where Are The Poppies Now project invites members of the public who bought one of the ceramic flowers to 'pin' its location and describe what it represents to them.

A total of 888,246 poppies - one for every British military fatality during the conflict - were created by artist Paul Cummins for the Blood Swept Lands And Seas Of Red art installation in 2014.

They were planted around the central London landmark in a vast installation that brought huge crowds and helped many to understand the extent of the sacrifice and loss of life during the war.

The flowers were then sold to members of the public for £25 each, with profits going to military charities.