'Public health risk' in meat industry

A former meat inspector has told ITV News that poor hygiene and ineffective regulations have left consumers at risk.

The claims come as part of a joint investigation with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and ITV News, which shows more than a quarter of abattoirs failed to meet a key hygiene standard.

There are fears that it could lead to outbreaks of food poisoning.

Around 98 percent of the UK population eat meat which is a £7.3bn industry.

The investigation revealed new evidence of poor hygiene practices and claims of a risk to public health.

One industry insider worked as a meat inspector for 20 years and told ITV News:

"I think it's an inherent lack of enforcement over a number of years where the industry has just constantly got away by pushing and bullying and harassing staff.

He added, "some of the plants I've been into you've got five or six seconds to inspect the animal, you can be letting through parasites, you can be letting through contamination".