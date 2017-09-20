Youtube criticised as videos supporting Hitler and Taliban remain online

Online video giant YouTube has been condemned for failing to take down extremist content including films praising Adolf Hitler and Taliban propaganda.

An extensive study of Islamist and far-right extremist material shared on the website found more than 120 videos were not removed even after they had been flagged to the site's administrators.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the influential Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, said it was "simply unacceptable" that some content remained live weeks after being reported.

The Labour MP commissioned the study by foreign policy and security think tank the Henry Jackson Society, which involved monitoring YouTube over almost three months.

During the study, researchers flagged up 107 Islamic extremist videos and 94 examples of far-right content.

But 61 of the far-right videos and 60 of the Islamic extremist posts remained online for viewers to watch.