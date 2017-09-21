William G Stewart: Fifteen to One presenter and passionate Elgin Marbles campaigner dies at 82

William G Stewart met third wife Laura on the set of Fifteen To One. Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to former Fifteen To One presenter William G Stewart, who has died at the age of 82. Stewart presided over what was dubbed one of TV's toughest quizzes from its inception in 1988 until 2003. Current host of the revamped show, Sandi Toksvig, led tributes to a "lovely man" and "consummate TV professional".

Sandi Toksvig @sanditoksvig Follow sad news about William Gladstone Stewart. A lovely man, a consummate tv professional and of course, host of 15 to 1 long before I stepped up

Comedian Adam Hills, who hosted a 2013 Fifteen To One celebrity special, added:

Adam Hills @adamhillscomedy Follow Farewell to William G Stewart. Even if I had three feet, I'd never have filled his shoes.

He even found love on the set, marrying the Channel 4 show's voiceover artist Laura Calland - his third wife - in 1997. Lincolnshire-born Stewart was also notable for his vocal role in the public campaign for the British Museum to give the Elgin Marbles back to Greece.

William G Stewart was an expert on the Elgin Marbles and called for their return to Greece. Credit: PA

He was an expert in the coveted stone friezes, which have been fought over ever since being brought to Britain from the Acropolis in 1801, and even toured the US to lecture on the topic of their return. "I am not in favour of every work of art from antiquity being returned to its country of origin, but I think that the (Elgin Marbles) are a special case," he once said. "And I regard Lord Elgin as a much more romantic and interesting character than the crude plunderer he's often portrayed as." Stewart once lectured the audience on the case for the Marbles' return during an episode of Fifteen To One in 2001, for which he and Channel 4 faced criticism.

William G Stewart hosted Fifteen To One for 25 years. Credit: PA