Women 'not being warned of epilepsy drug's risk to unborn children'

Women with epilepsy should be given more information and warnings that a common anti-seizure medication could harm their unborn child if they become pregnant, experts have said.

Charities are calling on the Health Secretary to take action to prevent "heartbreaking" cases of children born with "an avoidable disability" as a result of taking the drug sodium valproate while pregnant.

They say women should get a face-to-face appointment once a year to ensure they are aware of the risks.

One in 10 babies born to mothers who are taking the drug are born with birth defects such as spina bifida.

And between 30% and 40% can experience delays in early development such as walking and talking, have poor intellectual abilities and language skills and memory problems, according to the Epilepsy Society.

But over a third of women who have epilepsy were unaware of the risks, according to a poll of 2,000 carried out for the UK's three leading epilepsy charities - Epilepsy Society, Young Epilepsy and Epilepsy Action.