Bollywood acting legend Tom Alter dies after cancer battle

Tom Alter, a well-known Indian theatre, television and Bollywood actor of American descent, has died in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 67.

A statement issued on Saturday said he died at home in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital,on Friday night, surrounded by his family. He had been suffering from skin cancer.

Alter acted in more than 300 films in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and Telugu. His popular movies included Shatranj Ke Khiladi (Chess Players), Gandhi, Parinda (Bird), Kranti (Revolution), Aashiqui (Love) and Junoon (Obsession).

He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and recalled Alter's contribution to the film world and theatre.