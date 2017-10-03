'Love songs were in the air': Surf photographer who filmed Las Vegas shooting shocked at speed of war-like ambush

Brendon O'Neal says the atmosphere at the concert in the minutes before the shooting began was extraordinary.

"Love songs were in the air, everyone was having an awesome time."

Then when the ambush came, the photographer - who was on the stage with the band - simply could not process what was going on.

He assumed there were an audio glitch and that the concert speakers were faulty.

Only when there was a third sustained burst of automatic gunfire did he realise that war had come to the legendary Strip of Las Vegas.