Prince Charles is king of the jungle as he takes aim with traditional blowpipe on Malaysia visit

You never know when you might need to deploy a poison dart.

So the Prince of Wales puffed his cheeks and took aim using a Malaysian blowpipe earlier.

The Duchess of Cornwall stood next to him and the photographers filming close to the pipe looked a little concerned.

The dart was actually poison-free for this practice, but the Malaysian hunter who showed Prince Charles what to do told us he uses them to hunt wild boar and monkeys.

Kubai Uat said the poison - a type of curare from plants - stuns the animals.

He said the prince was "good for a beginner" and his dart came close to the target (although neither actually hit).