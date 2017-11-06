Prince Charles is king of the jungle as he takes aim with traditional blowpipe on Malaysia visit
You never know when you might need to deploy a poison dart.
So the Prince of Wales puffed his cheeks and took aim using a Malaysian blowpipe earlier.
The Duchess of Cornwall stood next to him and the photographers filming close to the pipe looked a little concerned.
The dart was actually poison-free for this practice, but the Malaysian hunter who showed Prince Charles what to do told us he uses them to hunt wild boar and monkeys.
Kubai Uat said the poison - a type of curare from plants - stuns the animals.
He said the prince was "good for a beginner" and his dart came close to the target (although neither actually hit).
The Prince resisted any urge he might have had to take aim with a real dart.
Charles and Camilla are midway through a tour of South East Asia which has already taken in Singapore, Brunei and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
They are currently on the island of Borneo which includes the Malaysian state of Sarawak - where they touched down this morning on board the RAF plane they are using.
They visited a cultural village near the city of Kuching which promotes traditional Malaysian trades and crafts.
They also watched warrior dancing and were punted across a lake on a bamboo raft.
Their visit to this Commonwealth member coincides with its 60th anniversary celebrations.
Malaysia was formed in 1957 after ending its colonial ties with Britain.