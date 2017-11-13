At least 53 dead as airstrikes hit Syrian market in Atareb

At least 53 people have been killed in three airstrikes on a Syrian market.

The ferocious attack has left rescuers and survivors digging late into the evening to search for residents still buried under the rubble in Atareb.

The town in the north of the country, has seen an influx of refugees following the battle to retake Aleppo - which is around 20 miles east of Atareb - and other nearby battles, in the latest breach of a "de-escalation" agreement which has proved largely unenforceable.

Activist-run Thiqa news agency reported that the attack "tore market-goers apart", while the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a police station by the market was struck in the attack, killing a police officer.

The monitoring group continued that among the dead were at least five children, while Thiaq put the number of wounded at more than 90.

The Observatory continued that it did not know if the Syrian Government, or its chief backer, Russia, was behind the attack.