Family's tribute to 'irreplaceable' British embassy worker found 'strangled' in Lebanon following night out

The family of a British embassy worker murdered in Beirut and whose body was found on the side of the motorway, have paid tribute to her, calling her "simply irreplaceable" and saying they would "never recover from this loss".

Rebecca Dykes is believed to have been sexually assaulted and strangled with rope following a night out in Lebanon's capital on Friday.

An Uber driver arrested over the killing and who was traced using CCTV, has admitted attempting to rape the 30-year-old before strangling her with a rope, according to local media reports.

According to reports, the Department for International Development worker had been at a colleague's leaving party in the Gemmayzeh district.

Her body was found east of the capital the following day.

An official said the murder was a "criminal act" and was not politically motivated.