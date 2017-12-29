Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher refused to share plane with panda

Papers released by the National Archive have revealed Margaret Thatcher once refused to fly on the same plane as a panda, as she thought it was not a "happy omen" for travelling politicians.

When the Smithsonian Institute requested the loan of London Zoo's male panda, Chia Chia, to mate with their female at the Washington venue in January 1981, it was thought the move could aid Anglo-American relations.

The president of the London Zoological Society, Lord Zuckerman, suggested the idea that Mrs Thatcher would like to conduct the handover of the panda personally in order to generate some publicity for the zoo.

The cabinet secretary Sir Robert Armstrong wrote: "Lord Zuckerman sees this as a signal demonstration of the special relationship and would be very happy to time the announcement of the loan or the delivery of the panda in any way that the prime minister thought would be most likely to benefit Anglo-American relations.

"He even suggested that the Prime Minister might like to take the panda in the back of her Concorde, when she goes to Washington next month."

Mrs Thatcher was less keen on the idea and quickly put a stop to it. Her private secretary, Clive Whitmore replied: "She has commented that she is not taking a panda with her - 'Pandas and politicians are not happy omens!'"

She added in a handwritten aside: "Lord Z knows more about pandas than I do - I am sure he can arrange these things."