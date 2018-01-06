Probe after badly decomposed body found near Leeds city centre

A badly decomposed body has been found by a walker near Leeds city centre, police have confirmed.

The remains are so badly decayed that police cannot tell whether the person was a man or woman or how old they were.

The body was found in the Cross Green area of Leeds on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing to try and identify who this person was."

Forensic analysis is being carried out at the scene to try and find any evidence about the identity of the person, he added.