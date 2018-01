Blunderwoman comedy star Bella Emberg has died at the age of 80, her agent has announced.

Emberg found fame in the 1980s, appearing in a host of iconic television shows ranging from Doctor Who the Lily Savage Show.

But she will be most remembered for her spoof superhero character in a comedic partnership with Russ Abbot as "Cooperman & Blunderwoman".

Fans have been paying tribute after news of her death on Friday evening.